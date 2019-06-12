Tax Collector’s Offices Experiencing System Outage

Only cash or checks can be accepted at this time for tax payments.

WEST PALM BEACH – (Wednesday, June 12) Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon is notifying the public the agency is experiencing a system outage affecting payment processing for tax-related transactions including the Tourist Development Tax online portal. At this time, the agency can only accept checks or cash for tax payments in its service centers. Credit cards and debit cards cannot be accepted.

The outage does not affect motor vehicle transactions such as driver license services, registration renewals and title work.

The agency was notified of the issue earlier this morning by one of its tax processing providers. All available resources within the agency and through the vendor are actively working to resolve the issue.

Please visit www.pbctax.com and follow the Palm Beach County Tax Collector’s Office on Twitter and Instagram (@TAXPBC) for hourly updates.