Small Business Administration offers COVID-19 webinars

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s South Florida District Office will host a series of Small Business Recovery webinars to provide the latest information on how the SBA is helping small businesses with their economic recovery from the effects of COVID-19.

These calls will be limited to the first 1,000 callers.

• Thursday, April 9, 1-3 p.m. Dial-in: 888-251-2949 or 215-861-0694; Code: 6839602. Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823971

• Friday, April 10, 9-11 a.m. Dial-in: 888-251-2949 or 215-861-0694; Code: 6534851. Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/824074

• Friday, April 10, 1-3 p.m. Dial-in: 888-251-2949 or 215-861-0694; Code: 296362. Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823972

Those who wish to participate may join the conference 5 minutes early. If you have difficulties connecting, type or copy/paste the link into your browser, Google Chrome enabled. In accessing the entry link, you visitors will be provided a choice — to install the WebEx plug-in for your preferred browser or to join the web conference using a temporary path. Either option is acceptable.

