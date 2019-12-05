Shoppers enjoy Small Business Saturday

OKEECHOBEE — Downtown Okeechobee was busy on Saturday as shoppers turned out to enjoy the discounts and giveaways on Small Business Saturday, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County.

In Flagler Park, visitors picked up free shopping bags and maps showing locations of the participating businesses, along with the special deals offered that day. Also in the park, a variety of pop-up shops featured arts and crafts and gift ideas.

Shoppers were encouraged to visit the stores on the map, having their “passport to savings” marked at each. When they were finished shopping, they turned in their completed maps to the chamber booth or any of the participating stores, for a chance to win prizes in a drawing.

Small Business Saturday was founded in 2010 by American Express and officially co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2015.

According to the United States Small Business Administration, as of 2018, there are 30.2 million small businesses in the United States. They represent more than 99 percent of American companies, created two-thirds of the new jobs and generate half of gross domestic product.

Small businesses employ over 55 percent of the employees in the private sector in the United States.

