SCORE business seminar planned

LABELLE — Partnering with SCORE, the LaBelle Chamber of Commerce, LaBelle Downtown Revitalization Corp. and the Hendry County Economic Development Council are beginning a new program of business seminars this week called the Engage Hendry Learning Series.

They will take place at the Barron Library, 461 N. Main St. in LaBelle, 33935.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6-7 p.m. is the first session. Customer Service Training 101 will cover the basics — what new employees do not know and old employees have forgotten.

“As a business owner, you understand the importance of ongoing customer service training; however, cost, staffing or business needs may limit the amount of training provided. Highlights of this course include: effective communication skills, soft skills, how to handle difficult situations and more,” the announcement said. Also noted is the training is also for any individuals who would like to increase their employability. (SCORE stands for Service Corps of Retired Executives.) The same session will be repeated Thursday, Aug. 29, 6-7 p.m.