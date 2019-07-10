Royal’s in Clewiston adds Clearance Center

CLEWISTON — Royal’s Furniture, a mainstay business in the Glades communities for 90 years, has opened a new Clearance Center in Clewiston, and they’re having a New, Used, Scratch and Dent Sale of one-of-a-kind clearance items this month. It’s part of their usual Independence Celebration Sale, which started June 27, but this year it runs through July 27. Items at the Clearance Center will be available during normal business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday, 9:30-5 p.m. The store, located at 117 S. Deane Duff Ave., is closed Saturdays.