Royal’s in Clewiston adds Clearance Center CLEWISTON — Royal’s Furniture, a mainstay business in the Glades communities for 90 years, has opened a new Clearance Center in Clewiston, and they’re having a New, Used, Scratch and Dent Sale of one-of-a-kind clearance items this month. It’s part of their usual Independence Celebration Sale, which started June 27, but this year it runs through July 27. Items at the Clearance Center will be available during normal business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday, 9:30-5 p.m. The store, located at 117 S. Deane Duff Ave., is closed Saturdays.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.