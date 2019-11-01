Remodeled Clewiston Walmart Supercenter to introduce grocery pickup

CLEWISTON — As part of Walmart’s plans to spend $173 million in Florida stores this year, the Clewiston Supercenter at 1005 W. Sugarland Highway celebrated its completed remodel with a grand reopening ceremony on Friday, Oct. 25. The remodel creates a faster, more convenient in-store experience for customers and brings Walmart’s popular free Grocery Pickup service to local customers for the first time.

“Our customers will be amazed at the investment Walmart has made right here in our community,” said Michael Schwede, store manager at the Walmart in Clewiston. “From the moment they walk in the store, they’ll find almost everything is brand new, from the flooring and fixtures to an entirely new checkout area and an expanded assortment in grocery. We’re excited to highlight all the new features and offerings we have at our grand reopening celebration and know our customers will find it’s more convenient than ever to shop in store with us.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Walmart Online Grocery associate loading groceries into a car.

The improvements are part of Walmart’s plan to spend an estimated $173 million this year in Florida through the opening and remodeling of 34 stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations, like pickup towers and grocery pickup, that help save customers’ time and money.

Remodeling

Clewiston-area customers will enjoy the following store improvements as part of the store remodel:

• State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays that allow customers to test out electronics in person before purchasing.

• Modernized layout for grocery and consumables that includes additional space for more than 1,800 new items throughout the health and beauty, pharmacy, cosmetics, snacks and grocery departments.

• A centralized customer support area for assistance in automotive, hardware and sporting goods for customer convenience.

• Expansion of self-checkout area with the addition of 14 new registers, providing customers more ways to check out in store than ever before, whether it’s on their own or with the help of an associate.

• Relocation of pickup service desk to the front of the store for Walmart.com orders shipped to store.

• Refreshed apparel department with new fixtures and a new fitting room.

• New deli offerings featuring pre-sliced meat and a larger assortment of hot case items, including the addition of new, popular Latin American dishes like ropa vieja, maduros and more.

• New signage, LED lighting and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation.

Grocery pickup

Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. The Clewiston Walmart Supercenter will offer grocery pickup starting Nov. 19.