Public invited to discuss economic development

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County invites the public to join them as to discuss specific challenges and opportunities in the Glades Region of Palm Beach County. Exacerbated by the current economic impact of COVID-19, this region’s unique needs affect the future of the entire county’s development. Local business leaders are coming together to create the needed solutions. This area offers many different opportunities with its resources, which have drawn promising projects that create a positive outlook for the Glades’ future.

This virtual update will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Join this call to hear:

• Legislative updates that affect the region from Rep. Tina Polsky

• Updates on Glades Project Pipeline

• Updates on Palm Beach County business response for Glades community

• Lake Okeechobee Regional Economic Alliance (LORE) updates on community support of Glades businesses

• Updates on initiatives to support workforce readiness in the region

Featured speakers providing updates:

• Rep. Tina Polsky, District 81 representative, Florida House of Representatives

•Robert Rease, chairman, Lake Okeechobee Regional Economic Alliance of Palm Beach County

• Sherry Howard, deputy director, PBC Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability

• Charles Duval, assistant vice president, CareerSource West Center

To register vist: https://www.bdb.org/events/2020/08/04/bdb-special-event/bdb-state-of-the-glades-region/