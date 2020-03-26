Property tax deadline extended OKEECHOBEE – The Department of Revenue issued an Emergency Order on Thursday, March 26, 2020 extending the property tax due date from March 31, 2020 to April 15, 2020. The off of the Okeechobee County Tax Collector office will accept payments in their drop box postmarked on or before April 15, 2020. Payments made through their website will be applied to 2019 taxes and will reflect payment of the amount due in 2019. If you have further questions, call 863-763-3421. The emergency order can be viewed at https://floridarevenue.com/property/Pages/Home.aspx

