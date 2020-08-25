Palm Beach County OEBO to celebrate National Black Business Month

PALM BEACH COUNTY — August 2020 marks the 16th celebration of National Black Business Month. In recognition, the Palm Beach County Office of Equal Business Opportunity (OEBO) is hosting an event, “The State of Black Business in Palm Beach County,” and participating in other events during the month. The observance highlights the impact black businesses make in the community as well as the U.S. economy.

National Black Business Month was founded in 2004 to drive the policy agenda affecting African American businesses in the United States. The OEBO focuses on creating programs that level the playing field for minority and women-owned businesses by providing these companies access to resources and the opportunity to participate in projects funded by Palm Beach County. “Palm Beach County has a hearty and robust business environment, and minority-owned businesses are a vital part of the system,” said County Administrator Verdenia Baker. “We want to make sure we are doing our part to ensure they are strong and viable and able to contribute to the economy in a healthy way.”

The OEBO will celebrate National Black Business Month on Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., at John Prince Park, 4759 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth. Featured speakers will include National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, State Sen. Bobby Powell and County Commissioner Mack Bernard. The keynote address will be delivered by OEBO Director Tonya Davis Johnson. In support of social distancing, the event will be held drive-in-theater style. It is free to the public, and touchless refreshments will be served.

To register, visit http://survey.pbcgov.com/s3/The-State-of-Black-Business. Please print out your registration form and bring it to the event.

For more details, please contact OEBO Outreach and Public Information Coordinator Antonia Smith at 561-712-6671 or asmith5@pbcgov.org.