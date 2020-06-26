Okeechobee KOA reopens facilities

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee KOA Resort has reopened facilities to the public.

All cabins, park models, tent sites, RV/travel trailer sites are open. The Shanty Lounge is open to everyone daily 1 to 8 p.m.

Adult pool and family pool memberships are open to everyone. Fitness center memberships, the golf course and the driving range are also open.

The KOA general store and food service are open daily 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dump stations and propane sales are available daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The convention center is available for rent. Offices are open daily.

For rates and more information, call 863-763-0231.

