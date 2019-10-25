Okeechobee Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year Awards Gallery

OKEECHOBEE — The Roc auditorium in Okeechobee was packed on Oct. 16 for the annual Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee Businesses of the Year awards luncheon.

The Leadership Award was presented to Batton Construction, at the Oct. 16 Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County Businesses of the Year luncheon. Left to right are Bobby Keefe, Elbert Batton and Tabitha Trent.



RoGo Transportation won the Entrepreneurship Award at the Oct. 16 Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County Businesses of the Year luncheon. RoGo owner James Goodrich said his wife saw the need for transportation services and is the driving force behind the business.

Dr. Muhammad Syed was honored with the Business Development Award at the Oct. 16 Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County Businesses of the Year luncheon. “We want our patients to feel we are an extension of their family,” said Dr. Syed.

The Okeechobee Kiwanis Club won the Community Award at the Oct. 16 Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County Businesses of the Year luncheon. Ken Kellar accepted the award on behalf of the club.

At the Oct. 16 Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County Businesses of the Year luncheon, the luncheon attendees voted Bella Rose Spa the recipient of this year’s MVP award.

