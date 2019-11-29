Nov. 30 proclaimed Small Business Saturday

OKEECHOBEE — Saturday, Nov. 30 is Small Business Saturday in Okeechobee County.

Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

At their Nov. 26 meeting, the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners declared Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday. Left to right are Commissioner Kelly Owens, Brian Melear, Dowling Watford, Mariah Parriott, Willard Dover and County Commission Chair Terry Burroughs.

At the Nov. 26 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners presented a proclamation in honor of Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday was founded in 2010 by American Express and officially co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2015. Small Business Saturday has become an important part of how many businesses launch their shopping season.

Okeechobee County believes that small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the glue that holds communities together,” said Commission Chair Terry Burroughs. “According to the United States Small Business Administration, as of 2018, there are 30.2 million small businesses in the United States. They represent more than 99 percent of American companies, created two-thirds of the new jobs and generate half of gross domestic product,” he continued.

“Small businesses employ over 55 percent of the employees in the private sector in the United States; and 89 percent of consumers in the United States believe it is important to support the local, small businesses they value in their community; and they agree that locally owned, independent businesses contribute positively through paying taxes and providing jobs,” he continued.

“Okeechobee County supports local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our neighborhoods.”

Mariah Parriott, chamber office manager, said the Chamber of Commerce has maps showing businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. The maps will also be available in Flagler Park on Saturday.

Stores and pop-up shops participating in Small Business Saturday promotions will be open in downtown Okeechobee from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com