Moore Haven Goodwill will be closing Dec. 28

MOORE HAVEN – Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida will close its Moore Haven Retail & Donation Center on Dec. 28. The store is located at 1150 U.S. The closing is part of a larger retail restructuring plan that will allow Goodwill to pool its resources and serve more people through its mission.

This past September, the LaBelle Retail and Donation Center, located at 91 South Lee Street, was remodeled providing additional retail space, and a new Community Resource Center (CRC) was opened expanding the services provided by their previous Job-Link Center. An expanded CRC will open in Clewiston as well, as part of that store’s new location build-out.

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store,” said CEO John Nadeau. “We have served Moore Haven for many years and we are very grateful for the support we have received from the community. We believe the expansion and remodel of the LaBelle store, the new Clewiston store (opening in early 2020), along with the additional mission services offered at the new Community Resource Centers in both stores, gives our Moore Haven customers great options within easy driving distance.”

The Moore Haven team has been offered continued employment within Goodwill SWFL. “We hope we can count on the continued support of our customers in the general Moore Haven area at our two new locations.”

A closing sale will run Dec 26-28 offering customers 50% off all donated goods in the Moore Haven store. Doors close at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec 28th.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Its mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.

Goodwill’s programs in Southwest Florida include, adult and youth employment services, connections to community resources and jobs, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, a camp for adults with disabilities and more. The retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida. Ninety cents of every dollar goes back into supporting Goodwill’s programs and services in our Southwest Florida area. The organization is currently in its 52nd year of operation.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call 239-995-2106.