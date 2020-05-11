Hendry County offers COVID-19 Safety Course By Danika J. Hopper Lake Okeechobee News

May 11th, 2020 · by · Comments:

HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Economic Development Council, along with the Clewiston Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with the Hendry County Health Department to offer a free COVID-19 safety course for businesses and employees. The safety course will go over policies and procedures that can and should be utilized in order to protect both staff and customers.

This will be a webinar featuring Dr. Joe Pepe from the Hendry County Health Department. A certificate will be issued at the end of the course. Course materials and instructions will be emailed to registrants prior to the class.
There are multiple dates and times available for taking this course:

• Tuesday, May 12, from 2 to 3 p.m.
• Tuesday, May 12, from 6 to 7 p.m.
• Thursday, May 14, from 2 to 3 p.m.
• Thursday, May 14, from 6 to 7 p.m.

To register for the course: www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-safety-course-for-hendryglades-businesses-tickets-104534684054
https://facebook.com/events/s/covid19-safety-course-for-hend/699152857537474/?ti=icl

Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie