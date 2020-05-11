Hendry County offers COVID-19 Safety Course By Danika J. Hopper Lake Okeechobee News

HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Economic Development Council, along with the Clewiston Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with the Hendry County Health Department to offer a free COVID-19 safety course for businesses and employees. The safety course will go over policies and procedures that can and should be utilized in order to protect both staff and customers.

This will be a webinar featuring Dr. Joe Pepe from the Hendry County Health Department. A certificate will be issued at the end of the course. Course materials and instructions will be emailed to registrants prior to the class.

There are multiple dates and times available for taking this course:

• Tuesday, May 12, from 2 to 3 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 12, from 6 to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, May 14, from 2 to 3 p.m.

• Thursday, May 14, from 6 to 7 p.m.

To register for the course: www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-safety-course-for-hendryglades-businesses-tickets-104534684054

https://facebook.com/events/s/covid19-safety-course-for-hend/699152857537474/?ti=icl