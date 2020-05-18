Gyms may reopen Monday, restaurants to use 50% capacity

By Katrina Elsken

Lake Okeechobee News

JACKSONVILLE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced more plans to reopen state businesses. In a May 15 press conference, the governor said gyms can reopen on Monday, May 18. Restaurants, retail shops, museums and libraries may operate at 50% capacity.

The governor said some restaurants may put Plexiglas partitions between booths.

The governor said theme parks may submit reopening plans, which must be approved by local officials. There is no projected date yet for reopening of movie theaters. Drive-in movie theaters are fine, said the governor.

Bars are still closed.

“Protecting the vulnerable is not something that is going to change,” said the governor. “You can open up an economy and still protect that.” He said the state will continue to test all long-term care facility staff.

“We saw when this pandemic hit, we saw a noticeable decline of people who would go to the hospital for heart disease and stroke,” said the governor. “If you have this type of problem, you need to seek medical attention.” He said Florida hospitals have great safety procedures and there is no reason to be afraid to go to the hospital.