Grants available for small businesses in Okeechobee that were closed due to COVID-19; Applications open July 10

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County has partnered with the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation (OCEDC) to provide these RELIEF funds to businesses who have suffered due to the required closures resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency.



The program will offer a one-time grant of $7,500 to qualifying small businesses and $5,000 to independent contractors/sole proprietors to cover expenses such as employee wages, bills and rent. The emergency relief is targeted specifically to help local businesses cover immediate financial needs. Grants are strictly limited to businesses physically located within Okeechobee County. Funds can only be used to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures provided those costs are not paid by insurance.



The grants will be awarded on a first come first serve basis via fully completed applications that

will be submitted on line. The guidelines and application can be found on the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporations (OCEDC) website www.ocedcorp.com.

Application will be accepted starting on Friday, July 10. Grants will be on a “first come” basis and will be awarded until the funding is exhausted.

For more information interested businesses should call the OCEDC office at 863- 357-2334.



Okeechobee County received funding from the State of Florida through the

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus package.