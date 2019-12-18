Business corner: Farm Fresh Charities

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika Hopper

The large produce box from Farm Fresh Charities includes a variety of fresh and nutritious produce.

Farm Fresh Charities is a new company that provides beautiful, fresh, locally grown produce in a unique venture that aims to provide a benefit to everyone involved. Tony Tolar, of Farm Fresh Charities, said, “It is our purpose to provide a much-needed service to the fundraising industry. We recognize that the current model for most fundraisers requires the consumer to purchase something that he or she does not really want and at a price much higher than they would pay at retail. This is the Farm Fresh difference!

“Our Smart Choice Program is a unique and educational fundraising opportunity that gives charities the opportunity to raise much-needed income to benefit the program of your choice while at the same time promotes healthy eating habits,” said Tolar, “With the Smart Choice Program, Farm Fresh Charities gives 10% to the charity that you choose, and 10% to Young Farmers Agri-science Foundation. An organization that teaches hydroponic education, beekeeping and nutrition.”

They offer produce boxes that range in price from $15-$30, and are typically packed full of zucchini, squash, cucumbers, a variety of tomatoes, eggplant, and red and green peppers.

Orders are taken online at https://www.farmfreshcharities.com/, and they offer multiple, convenient pick-up locations in Okeechobee, Clewiston and LaBelle.



For more information, contact Tony Tolar by phone at 863-673-5739 or by email at tonytolar@hotmail.com.