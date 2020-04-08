Business Corner: Common Grounds

CLEWISTON — Our favorite locally owned small businesses have had to make major changes very quickly over the past month, in order to adapt, stay in business and continue providing for the community.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Common Grounds owner Lori Williams and her daughter Candace Sanchez at their shop.

One of those places, Common Grounds, is well-known around town for both their coffees and the delicious soup of the day. From soups like squash or stuffed bell pepper, made from fresh, locally sourced vegetables, to their hearty Italian meatball and even Hoppin’ John, they are always serving something tasty.

Jenny Dwyer said she’s been a regular customer for as long as they’ve been open. “My favorite thing to get has been the yogurt honey fruit bowl. It’s the perfect breakfast!”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

The hardworking staff of Common Grounds practice social distancing at the shop.

“Lori and Jason Williams are the owners,” daughter Candace Sanchez explains. “I work with my mom. My mom started at a small counter in Pzazz Beauty Salon, in 1997, selling coffee and pastries. She saved for a few months, and from there opened her first small cafe in the same year. She is in her fourth location, and we have been in this one for almost 20 years. We have made many wonderful friendships through Common Grounds and we are blessed to serve such a wonderful community.”

Currently, they are open for takeout Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., serving their normal menu.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

One of Common Grounds’ famous soups of the day, stuffed bell pepper, made from local grown vegetables.

“Chicken salad is our biggest seller, and we make that fresh every single day. We also make a homemade soup each day. You can get a sandwich, chips and a drink for $6.50 plus tax, or soup, sandwich and a drink for $8.50 plus tax. We have a variety of sandwiches and salads,” said Candace. “The Cafe De’ Orleans is our famous coffee. It’s already sweetened and ready to go. We also have regular coffee, espresso, a flavor of the day, hot chocolate, and hot teas.”

Candace and her family are well-invested in Clewiston. Her sister owns Southern Glow, the salon located next door to their coffee shop, and her brother is the barber at Cuttin’ Up, right at the end of the road.

“We are thankful for the support our small town and friends have shown us over the last three weeks. Every order is a blessing to us. We at Common Grounds are committed to praying for our customers and community. Together we will make it,” said Candace.

Common Grounds is located at 104 Bond St. in Clewiston. They have a Facebook Page, where they can respond to messages. You can reach them by calling 863-902-9889.