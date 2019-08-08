Belle Glade offering help for home buyers

BELLE GLADE — Tammy Jackson-Moore, leader of Guardians of the Glades, is helping the city get the word out about its First Time Home Buyers Program, which provides for any person who meets the requirements to tap into a revolving loan fund for help in financing construction of a new dwelling or buying an existing home.

Under the Community Block Grant Funds program, money is available for immediate construction or purchase of a residence for eligible, credit-worthy applicants. The qualifications are:

• A minimum three-year employment history;

• A steady income;

• An average credit score of at least 600;

• Financial resources to cover closing costs; and,

• Applicant must be considered a first-time buyer.

Ms. Jackson-Moore suggests that anyone who can answer “yes,” that they can meet all five of those conditions, should get their documentation in order and go to the Belle Glade City Hall during city office hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. There they can pick up the applications and get the process underway.

The municipal complex is at 110 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. W. Call 561-996-0100, ext. 2121, to learn more.