Belle Glade area businesses update hours and member services

BELLE GLADE — In an effort to keep everyone informed as much as possible during this very difficult time, the Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce has compiled this list of local businesses that are open and operational as of 10 a.m. Monday, March 23.

Please note that this is subject to change, and this list will be updated as information is provided to the Chamber of Commerce. If anyone has an update, or would like to be added or removed from the list, please email info@bellegladechamber.com.

Banks

• Bank Of Belle Glade – 108 S.E. Avenue D., Belle Glade (561-996-6711) Drive-thru teller transactions only during regular business hours. Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lobby is only open for customer service (all in-lobby teller lines closed). Lobby hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The bank is closed on Saturdays.

• First Bank – 325 S. Main Street, Belle Glade. Lobby temporarily closed starting on March 20 until further notice. Drive-thru tellers will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• PNC – Belle Glade Branch office is temporarily closed. Drive-thru ATM machines are open.

• The drive-thru teller windows at the Pahokee Branch of PNC located at 104 S. Lake Avenue are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lobby is closed.



Restaurants

• Banyan Tree – 1533 N.W. Avenue L, Belle Glade (561-992-0303). Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days. Dine in from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and takeout only after 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Black Gold Steakhouse – 1100 N. Main Street, Belle Glade (561-996-5444). Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out only.

• Drawbridge Café – 3300 W. Canal Street North, Belle Glade (561-996-4017) Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Closed on Saturday.

• McDonald’s – drive-thru open and takeout only in the lobby. Regular hours

Medical/dental services

• Belle Glade Dental Group (Dr. Yudit Moya) – 17 W. Canal Street, Belle Glade (561-996-6165) Office temporarily closed. Available by phone and to attend emergencies only.

• Glades Chiropractic Center (Dr. Manuel Soto) – 1100 S. Main Street, Belle Glade (561-996-4242) Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• My Dr. Pa (Dr. Harland, Rodrick McKenzie, P.A., Annabelle Rodriguez, ARNP, and Hailey Harland, CPA – 1200 S. Main Street, Suite 200, Belle Glade (561-996-2024) Open with no change in hours.



Pharmacies

• K&M Drugs – 364 S. Main Street, Belle Glade (561-996-0228). Open regular business hours.

Campground and golf course

• Campground – 5000 W. Canal Street North, Belle Glade – Office hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Golf Course – 2619 W. Canal Street North, Belle Glade – Hours 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. Last tee time for 18 holes is at noon and the last tee time for nine holes at 2 p.m. Carts must be in be in by 3:30 p.m.



Businesses, farms, retail and government offices

• Bair’s Electronics – 557 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. East, Belle Glade (561-996-7687) Open regular business hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 12 (noon) and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Emergencies only on weekends.

• Boost Mobile – Boost Mobile open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Career Source – Career Source is continuing to serve the communities by offering in-person services for unemployment claims at its Central Career Center in West Palm Beach and its West Career Center in Belle Glade. All other services will remain available online/email/phone. All public events, including job fairs, onsite recruitments, workshops and community events are being postponed until further notice.

• Chosen Ag Services – 1700 N.W. Ave. D, Belle Glade, Florida Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• DBI – 2728 State Rt. 15, Belle Glade, (561-992-1318) Normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Everglades Equipment Group – Open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

• Glades Formulating Corporation – Normal business hours Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deliveries on Saturdays as requested.

• Glades Gas – 5 W. Ave. A, Belle Glade (561-996-3046). Glades Gas of Belle Glade is open. All non-emergency calls should be put off. Someone will be on call 24/7 for gas and Premium Air Club members. Payments over the phone are encouraged or on the website (GladesGasAC.com) to minimize exposure. The drivers can continue to fill tanks with no exposure for the clients or the drivers.

• Glades tax Service – 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

• Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies – Belle Glade office will only be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Intakes will still be conducted using Telehealth system. Therefore, if a client has any questions or concerns, they can call 561-517-2541.

• Jma Electric – Regular business hours 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Lake Hardware – (now in new building) Normal hours of operation Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Closed on Sundays.

• Major’s Truck Repair – 15673 Southern Blvd., Loxahatchee, Florida (561-512-3338) Will remain open 24/7 until told otherwise. It also added light duty trucks and trailers to the repair service as well as tire sales for medium and heavy duty. It’s also extending its discounted fleet rates to all customers and service calls will now be two hour minimum instead of three hour minimum anywhere in Palm Beach County .

• Mr. Auto Insurance – 250 S.W. 16th Street, Belle Glade (561-996-4454) Open regular business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

• Nutrient Ag Solution – Normal business hours Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon.

• Okeechobee The Magazine – It will be conducting business via phone and email for the next few weeks and the office will be closed so as to avoid the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

• Orsenigo Maintenance – Regular hours until further notice – If you need service call 561-996-5979 (Mark)

• Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office – Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, the office, including the five Service Centers located throughout Palm Beach County, will be closed to public walk-in traffic. The office operations will be fully staffed and will continue to provide services via phone (561.355.3230), email (myexemption@pbcgov.org) and the Property Appraiser Public Access (PAPA) website: www.pbcgov.org/PAPA.

• Print It Plus – 11420 Okeechobee Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, Florida (561-790-0884). Currently open regular hours 8-5:30, Monday-Friday. There are quite a few medical customers who need products. They are manufactured at the Royal Palm Beach location. Customer service requests have been altered requesting email contacts and online ordering. There is also now curbside pick up and contactless delivery service to local commercial locations. Go to printitplus.com.

• Roth Farms/Ray’s Heritage: 232 N.W. Avenue L, Belle Glade (561-996-2991) Regular business hours.

• SSI Operations – Regular business hours

• TKM-Bengard Farms LLC – Office hours reduced to Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All foot traffic as well as employment application requests stopped. Contact can be made by calling the office at 561-996-1980.