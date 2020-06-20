Bank of America to reopen Okeechobee branch on Monday

Jun 20th, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee branch of Bank of America will reopen Monday, June 22, according to Senior Vice President, External Communications, Southeast U.S. Media Relations Matthew Daily.

The bank was closed on Thursday and Friday. A note on the door just stated the branch was temporarily closed and gave no information about how long it would be closed.

“Throughout this time, we have balanced the need to stay open to provide access for our clients while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and clients with temporarily closing on occasion,” he explained.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie