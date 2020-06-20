Bank of America to reopen Okeechobee branch on Monday

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee branch of Bank of America will reopen Monday, June 22, according to Senior Vice President, External Communications, Southeast U.S. Media Relations Matthew Daily.

The bank was closed on Thursday and Friday. A note on the door just stated the branch was temporarily closed and gave no information about how long it would be closed.

“Throughout this time, we have balanced the need to stay open to provide access for our clients while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and clients with temporarily closing on occasion,” he explained.