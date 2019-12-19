Banda Bookkeeping offers QuickBooks classes

CLEWISTON — A mother to seven children, who runs her own bookkeeping and accounting business, Ana Banda is a busy woman. She started her business, Banda Bookkeeping and Payroll, four years ago, quickly finding the community needed some help with learning the basics of personal and business finance.

Ana Banda

“I decided to start offering QuickBooks classes to locals who basically needed the extra help understanding software either for personal use or business use,” says Banda. Banda’s classes are great for both those who are new to QuickBooks or have already used other versions of this software program. Banda’s class will empower attendees to take control of the financial accounting.

Her classes teach everything from recording income and expenses, to entering checks and bank transfer entries, to setting up a chart of accounts. She also shows how Quickbooks can also be used to reconcile your checking account, manage credit card and loan payments, create and print invoices/receipts/statements, as well as track your payables, inventory and receivables.

After just six months of teaching her QuickBooks classes, Banda was asked to offer a class for small business owners who had questions about how to start a business. Her classes have now grown into teaching seminars on business start-up. Classes are offered in Clewiston and LaBelle. To find a class schedule or to register, you can visit her website: https://www.bandaservices.com.

You may also contact them by phone at 239-221-9787 or email, bandaservicesinc@yahoo.com.