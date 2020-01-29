Back to Butch’s celebrates 1st anniversary

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

“Build it and they will come, treat ‘em like family and they’ll come back,” was the mantra when Jeff and Sharon Kennedy opened ‘Back to Butch’s’, bringing an Okeechobee favorite back to life. When the Kennedys opened their new business in early 2019, they were hoping to create a hang-out where “old-timers” could come, but what they created was an old-Florida style vibe that all ages have responded to, and the support has been overwhelming.

“It’s grown more than I thought we could,” says Jeff about seeing his vision come true. The bar, which is open at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sundays, offers “music on the Tiki” every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and all day happy hour on Sunday. Back to Butch’s will host its first anniversary party on February 1 with twelve hours of music featuring six different bands.

“We’re a family atmosphere of old school values,” Jeff says, pointing to the generosity of his clientele as one of the most rewarding aspects of the past year. The bar partners with local charities, something that has been important to Jeff and Sharon. Jeff operates a legal cannabis consulting business working with doctors and cancer patients, so he is exposed to the need that exists in the community.

“It’s my turn to give back,” adds Jeff.

The anniversary party gets underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. Back to Butch’s is located at 4870 U.S. Highway 441 S.E., Okeechobee.