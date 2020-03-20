Business Information

Dear Area Businesses,

As COVID-19 forces the world to slow down, we want to let you know we are here to support our communities!

We will be keeping ourselves open to serve you, adapting as needed to keep you safe as we bring the services and products you need. We will get through this together!



Lake Okeechobee News will be publishing your business news free of charge on this page. We will direct traffic to this page using digital and social media promotions and may also appear in print when available.

All information submitted will be posted by the next business day. In addition, we are extending additional means for exposure at our lowest possible rate. Our business is being impacted by this slow down too but we are committed to offering free and low cost opportunities to area businesses because we want to make sure we are helping to build a better tomorrow.

To submit your information free of charge, click here.

https://lakeokeechobeenews.secondstreetapp.com/Open-For-Business—Lake-Okeechobee-News/