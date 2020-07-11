Waste Management recognized for performance

POMPANO BEACH — Waste Management, which provides residential, commercial and recycling collection services in Palm Beach, Indian River, Martin and Okeechobee counties, has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year by 3BL Media with its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking. The honor recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

“It is the care and dedication by our 45,000 team members that has earned us this prestigious recognition once more,” said Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management. “Together, driven by our purpose to create a more sustainable tomorrow, we stand by our commitment to be a good corporate citizen for our customers, employees and the communities we call home.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 141 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2020 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 6, 2019, to March 13, 2020.

“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and U.N. Sustainable Development Goals in this decade means we need all companies to embed ESG issues into their business,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. “The best corporate citizens of 2020 are leaders, demonstrating how transparency, ambitious goals, robust strategies and accounting for all stakeholders builds business and social value.”

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2020 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/.