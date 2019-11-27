“Providing quality furniture at a reasonable price,” is what Wayne Morgan, second-generation owner of Morgan’s Furniture in Okeechobee, says his family’s mission has been since opening the business in 1983. The space at 707 S.W. Park St. served customers even before that in his grandfather’s odds and ends store. It’s the sense of family and community that resonates with customers and staff and they give back to the community through their support of local fundraisers and school and sports programs.

While the Morgan family’s dedication to customer satisfaction has remained constant for over 35 years, their inventory has evolved. Once a used furniture store, Morgan’s is now 100% new furniture sales and technology is changing the scope of their products. From power headrests, massage and lumbar support to plug-ins to charge your electronic devices. There is also a focus on health and wellness with furniture companies offering zero-gravity and heat technology.

Featured brands of living room and dining room furniture include La-Z-Boy, Catnapper, Southern Motion, Flexsteel, Bassett and offer over two dozen brands, providing options for a variety of styles and price. Mattress lines include Serta. Morgan’s Furniture prides themselves on offering the largest selection of La-Z-Boy recliners in the region and guarantees the lowest price in the state of Florida on all of their product lines. In addition to browsing their showroom, customers are welcome to explore their catalogs and special order their preferred style.

“We just want to make our customers happy,” says Wayne, who shared he started at the store at age two, which might explain why he also says his three-year-old daughter Brynn is his best sales person. “She can show you all of the features of any of our pieces,” he adds with a smile. He and his wife Kristi also have a one- year-old son Blake, so it’s only a matter of time before he makes his first sale!

The store is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wayne and his wife Kristi and staff members Raquel, Kyle and Hernan will assist you with all of your furniture and mattress needs. Financing is available and Morgan’s is offering Black Friday specials throughout the holiday season. Stop in to learn more or visit their website morgansfurn.com or follow them on Facebook at morgansfurniture.

Wayne, Kristi, Brynn, Blake, and the rest of the Morgans staff would like to extend a very Happy Holidays to the Okeechobee community!

