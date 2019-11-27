You wouldn’t know it from her upbeat and friendly manner that there was ever a time when Main Street Salon owner Diane Prescott wasn’t as confident as she is today. She looks back on graduating the Okeechobee High School cosmetology program directed by Mary Jo Hoover and the clientele that helped her gain confidence in her role as a stylist by simply trusting her with their care. It’s through her care of her clients that she excels in her career.

“When someone comes in, feeling down and then they emerge feeling great and confident, you can just see it,” says Prescott. “And that’s why we do what we love.”

Diane is joined in business by team members Paige Ryon, stylist and microblading specialist; Julie Weldon, stylist and lash artist; Rita Tedders, stylist; Robin Edmonds, nail technician; and Margaret Copland, Alicia Tucker and Kathy O’Cain, receptionists. Together they will host a customer appreciation and holiday open house on Monday, December 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Attendees may enjoy food and refreshments, holiday discounts, giveaways, drawings and more. One lucky participant will go home with a $50 gift card. The salon is located at 306 S.W. 3rd Ave., in Okeechobee.

Clients may notice that their receptionist of 7 years has been absent from the salon lately. Margaret Copeland has taken a leave of absence as she battles cancer. The staff has rallied around Margaret with encouragement and support, just as they rally around the community through Boots and Pearl Gala, disaster relief, Martha’s House, Peace Lutheran, Real Life Children’s Ranch and various local fundraising efforts.

The name of the salon was derived from their previous location on Main Street but moved to their current 3rd Avenue location in June 2005 when Prescott purchased the business. She worked previously at The Hair Shanty, Dorothy’s Hair Studio, New Beginnings and Executive Hair Designs and has been a stylist for over 40 years. The current location was previously The Hair Shanty and was owned by Tedders who continues to serve clientele alongside Prescott. Diane’s staff range in age and experience and enjoy working together in a fun environment.

The open house will showcase the salon’s recent renovation featuring a fresh look, updated shampoo room with comfortable and trendy chairs and wash basins. The salon also features a room for pedicures and manicures. Many clients find the charm of the salon enticing from the moment they enter and the Main Street salon staff are eager to showcase their new look. Prescott also sells jewelry at the salon, some of her own design. Other styles can be described as nautical and western with a variety of colors.

While team members continue to learn through continuing education programs and hair shows, their commitment to satisfying clientele remains constant, noting the communication between client and stylist as important. Services offered at Main Street Salon include haircuts, color, foils, perms, waxing, keratin treatments, manicures, pedicures and nail extensions. They carry a variety of haircare products from Pureology, White Sands and Aquage and also feature flat irons and blow dryers in addition to their designer inspired jewelry. Check out their gift sets and stocking stuffers just in time for the holidays!

Call Main Street Salon at (863) 763-2519 for more information or to schedule your appointment!

