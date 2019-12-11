Business Corner: Your CBD Store Clewiston

The most widely known compound found in marijuana is delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). However, another compound that can be found in marijuana, cannabidiol (CBD), is quickly becoming more and more familiar as more research is being conducted and laws regarding marijuana begins to change. Some controversy surrounds the topic of CBD usage, but, unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive properties. This means it does not change a person’s state of mind, or cause a “high.”

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Hopper

A variety of CBD products are available at Your CBD Store Clewiston.

The reason CBD has become a new, popular buzz word is that new studies suggest it can produce significant changes in the body, and may provide some medical benefits. Researchers are finding that CBD may help ease conditions that cause sleep disorders, anxiety, depression, inflammation, chronic pain, seizures and more. Experts say more research needs to be done to determine exact therapeutic levels, and that use of CBD should be discussed with your physician.

