Bass Pro gets extension on Okee-Tantie review

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee residents may have to wait a little longer to learn Bass Pro’s plans for the Okee-Tantie Recreation Area.

At their Sept. 13 meeting, the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners agreed to Bass Pro’s request for a 3-month extension of their due diligence period at no additional charge.

Without the extension, the deadline for Bass Pro’s decision on whether or not to go through with the deal to take over the Okee-Tantie recreation area would have been in October.

That decision is now due in January.

According to County Administrator Robbie Chartier’s comments at the Aug. 23 meeting, Bass Pro cited the issue of blue-green algae among the reasons for the request for more time to study the property before making a final decision.

Per their agreement, Bass Pro still has to the option for another 3-months extension for due diligence. However, if they exercise that option, they will be required to pay the county an additional $100,000.

Bass Pro contract

On Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners officially signed the contract with Bass Pro to develop the Okee-Tantie Recreation Area.

“We believe that we are the most qualified partner to design, develop and operate a high-quality fishing resort on the most notable bass fishing lake in America,” Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops founder, wrote in their bid on the project. “We also feel that the strength of our company and its marketing horse power make us the very best marketing partner to promote this great fishing destination.

“For over 30 years Bass Pro Shops has been sharing outdoor passions through our nature-based Resort Division. From our previous personal visits to this property, as well as the many years spent fishing there, I believe our company is the absolute best longterm partner to develop the amazing lake front property known as Okee-Tantie.

“We are very passionate and serious about committing to invest our time and resources to develop this property in a first-class manner,” Mr. Morris wrote.

The proposal overview states: “Our vision, as detailed within this document, is to create a nature-based, fishing resort destination that offers all visitors a variety of world-class accommodations, state-of-the-art marina facilities for fishing and boating, and genuine world-class hospitality.”

Okee-Tantie history

In 1971, the South Florida Water Management District developed the site as the Okee-Tantie Recreation Area with a recreational vehicle park, campground, and bait and tackle shop and marina, and operated it until 1991.

At that time, the district planned to close the park, but an extensive letter-writing campaign sponsored by the Okeechobee News convinced SFWMD and the county commissioners to work out a way keep it open.

Okee-Tantie was conveyed back to the county by SFWMD. The popular RV campground operated at full capacity during the winter months until the hurricanes of 2004 substantially damaged the park. After the hurricanes, part of the park was able to reopen, but a large area was heavily damaged and not rehabilitated. Occupancy and revenue began to decline resulting in a decision by the county to close the RV campground and bait and tackle store in October 2012.

Okee-Tantie is located inside the Herbert Hoover dike with the Kissimmee River to the west. The original campground had two areas for RVs. The current parking lot has spaces for roughly 100 cars and/or trucks/ trailers.

The first time the county sought proposals it was for a lease on the park. Guy Harvey Outpost and Elite Resorts initially proposed a longterm lease, and planned to rent the RV spaces to visitors.

At the June 9, 2016, county commission meeting, Guy Harvey representatives explained that after doing more research into the expense that the renovations will require, including replacing the utility lines, they determined that in order to secure the necessary financing, they need to purchase the campground portion of the property so that they can sell RV lots there.

At that time, they proposed to lease the area with the boat docks, marina and the main building (formerly Lightsey’s Restaurant). The county was to maintain operation of an area that will be designated for airboats. The leased property would still have been owned by the county. Guy Harvey Outpost and Elite Resorts wanted to purchase the campground area from the county.

This change in the proposal required the county to obtain permission from the state, since the state still had an interest in the property. The county completed the purchase of the state’s interest in the Hog Island property in October 2016. This allowed the county the option to sell the campground.

At their Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, meeting, the Okeechobee County Commission adopted an ordinance which allowed the county to consider factors other than price when choosing the best “bid” on county property.

Due to the changes in the concept, the county had to put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) on the property and allow all interested parties to bid.

On May 16, 2017 the county received two proposals for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of Okee-Tantie Campground and Marina from Outpost Club Lake Okeechobee LLC (Guy Harvey) and Bass Pro Shops.

Bass Pro offered to pay the county $3 million, with $300,000 paid up front. Bass Pro then would have 9 months to develop plans for the site. If after 9 months, Bass Pro determine the project is not viable, the county would keep the $300,000.

Guy Harvey’s plan would have started with a lease for up to 48 months, at a rate of $1/year, followed by payments of $550,000 when the first phase was completed, and $550,000 when the second phase was completed up to 60 months. The county would also receive 1 percent of park receipts, with the rate increasing at half a percent every 5 years, for a max of the county receiving 5 percent of park receipts.

At their June 22, 2017 meeting, the county commissioners unanimously chose Bass Pro’s proposal to develop the campground.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com