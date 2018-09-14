Supplies collected for hurricane victims

OKEECHOBEE — As east coast residents watched the National Hurricane Center reports for news of Hurricane Florence and prayed for loved ones in the storm’s path, an Okeechobee man decided to do something about it.

Wade Hunt, of Painting and Pressure Cleaning By Big Lake, said he and two of his employees were talking about their own experiences surviving hurricanes in South Florida and how they wished they could help the storm victims.

“Let’s do this,” he told the others, and they started spreading the word to others in Okeechobee and collecting supplies for the storm victims.

The original plan was to take a truck load of supplies. “I think it will be two or three truck loads now,” said Mr. Hunt of the response he is receiving.

He said his cousin works for Emergency Medical Services in North Carolina and making arrangements for distribution.

They plan to leave Okeechobee on Monday after the storm goes through.

“I know how it is to be without anything,” Mr. Hunt said.

Center State Bank, 2100 South Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee, will be the collection point on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr. Hunt said they will be there at 9 a.m. to accept donations of supplies and will stay “as long as people keep coming.”

Suggested items to donate include: bread, canned food, manual can openers, diapers, baby wipes, bottled water and batteries.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com