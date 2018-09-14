Community Events for Okeechobee

Community events …

Help save lives by donating blood

The need for blood donations doesn’t stop for summer vacations. If you are in good health and over the age of 17, you can help One Blood ensure area hospitals have a safe blood supply ready to handle emergencies. Blood drives in Okeechobee include:

(we should have September dates soon)

BHR VFW serves dinner

The Buckhead Ridge VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W., will serve dinner on Friday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu will include grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad and desert. All proceeds will go to homeless veterans. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Legion will host dinner

On Friday, Sept. 14, come and enjoy dinner at the American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St. Everyone is welcome. Dinner will be fish, shrimps or chicken and french fry baskets, for a $6 donation and is served from 5 until 8 p.m. with music from 6 to 9 p.m. For information, call 863-763-5309.



BHR Moose serves catfish

The Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge, 1016 Linda Road, offers all-you-can-eat catfish on Friday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. for a donation of $10. The public is welcomed.

Shared Services Network to meet

The Executive Roundtable of the Shared Services Network of Okeechobee County will conduct its bi-monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, in the board room of the Okeechobee County School Board office, 700 S.W. Second Ave. This forum provides a mechanism for dialogue and problem solving in our community through the collaborative efforts of our local decision makers. The public is invited to attend. For more information, please call Erin Moore 863-462-5000, Ext. 257.

Oasis Lounge opens

The Okeechobee Shrine Club Oasis Lounge, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will be open Friday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. For the first hour all drinks are $1 off. There will be chicken wings and hot dogs for sale. Popcorn is free! For information, call Keith at 863-643-2682.

Karaoke night is at the VFW

Big Lake VFW Post #10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E. will serve a steak dinner on Friday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. with entertainment by Travis with karaoke from 6 to 10 p.m.

Community cookout set

Come out and join your local Okeechobee Walmart, Store #814 and the Sheriff’s office fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network for their community cook out on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2101 S. Parrott Ave. for pulled pork, burgers and hot dogs.

Tilapia & Frog Gigging set

The Lake Okeechobee Airboat Association will host a Tilapia and Frog Gigging Contest to be held on Saturday, Sept. 15. Meet at the Okee-Tantie airboat ramp, 1043 S.R. 78 in Okeechobee. Registration will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Gigging is from 8 p.m. to midnight. Weigh in is at midnight. A prize of $250 be given for the heaviest tilapia and $250 for the heaviest frog.

Legion opens Sunday bingo

American Legion 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Sunday night bingo on Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the bingo area. All proceeds will benefit the American Legion veterans’ programs. The event is open to the public.

BHR Moose serve breakfast

The Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge, 1016 Linda Road, will offer a full breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 8 to 11 a.m. The public is welcomed.

Historical Society to meet

The Okeechobee Historical Society will hold its first meeting after the summer break on Monday, Sept. 17, at noon in the museum, 1850 U.S. 98 N. Bring a covered dish to share, $10 for your yearly dues and get caught up on all the projects that have been occurring since our last meeting in June! We hope to have a good turnout to hear Dale Barrett speak on his experiences in uncovering the logs at the Raulerson Log Cabin.

Garden club to meet

The Garden and Orchid clubs will meet on Monday, Sept. 17. The Garden Club will be at 6 p.m. and the Orchid meeting will be at 7:15 p.m. with a short fellowship in between. Come join us at the UF Okeechobee County Cooperative Extension Service, 458 U.S. 98.

Blood Roundup volunteers meet

The volunteers of the Okeechobee Blood Roundup will meet Monday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. in Room 21 at the First United Methodist Church, 200 N.W. Second Avenue. The Roundup is only two months away. Anyone interested in helping is welcome. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Legion hosts 5-card bingo

American Legion Post #64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host five-card bingo on Monday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-5309.

Republican Party to meet

You are invited to be part of the Okeechobee County Republican Party Red Wave Victory Festivities at the Monday, Sept. 17, meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Cowboys BBQ, 202 N.E. Seventh Ave. Come at 6 p.m. if placing a food order. Don’t miss the celebration with our fantastic candidates.

BHR Moose serve dinner

The Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge, 1016 Linda Road, will offer a spaghetti dinner with all the fixings on Monday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., all for a donation of $7. The public is welcomed.

Shrine Club hosts dinner

The Okeechobee Shrine Club,1855 S.W. 53rd St., off of U.S. 78 W., next to Fast Break will hold a spaghetti dinner Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 4 until 7 p.m. Your $8 donation. Open to the public and all members of the Shrine Temple. Entertainment will be provided by John Wilson Karaoke Chief. For information on the activities of the Okeechobee Shrine Club or to lease the club, contact the Shrine Club at 863-763-3378 or Keith at 863-634-2682.

Magistrate hearing set

Okeechobee County Code Enforcement will hold a Special Magistrate hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Health Department Auditorium, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave. in Okeechobee. For information, call 863-763-5548.

Dems Chapter to meet

The Okeechobee Chapter of the Democratic party of Florida welcomes you to attend their monthly meeting held on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of Beef O’ Bradys, 608 S. Parrott Ave.

Sew-a-thon set “A Case for Smiles”

“A Case for Smiles” (formerly Conkerr Cancer) is having a charity pillowcase sew-a-thon on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This is in coordination with the annual MOPS (Miles of Pillowcase Smiles) held every September. (Did you know that it takes 2112 pillowcases to make one mile of smiles?) This year it will be held at the Church of Our Saviour Parish Hall, 200 N.W. Third St. Bring your sewing machine or serge and sew with other ladies of our community who want to help make a difference in the lives of children with cancer or other life-changing illnesses. Bring 100 percent cotton child-friendly fabric or sew up a pre-cut kit. Bring a lunch and join in on the fun! Call Peggy at 863-763-4972 or Joan at 561-385-8216 for further information.

Healthy Start to meet

Okeechobee County Healthy Start Coalition Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, Sept. 19, at noon at The White House Plaza, 1132 S. Parrot Ave. The meeting is open to the public. The Coalition is part of a statewide network responsible for planning and implementing services for pregnant women and infants. The Coalition is made up of citizens interested in promoting healthy pregnancies and healthy birth outcomes for Okeechobee County Residents. For information, contact Kay Begin at 863-462-5877.

Heart Health Lecture set

Raulerson Hospital, 1796 U.S. 441 N. in Okeechobee, invites the community to a Heart Health Lecture on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. in the cafeteria. A continental breakfast will be served. No RSVP is necessary.

Main Street hosts mixer

Okeechobee Main Street will host a Main Street Mixer on Sept. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mira Realty, 103 S.W. Third Ave. All OKMS mixers are an opportunity to network with other community business owners, leaders, and residents of Okeechobee. Mixers are open to the public so be sure to bring all your friends. Door prizes will be given.

Caregiver Conference set for Sept. 20

An Okeechobee Fearless Family Caregiver Conference will take place Thursday, Sept. 20, at the IRSC Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with lunch included. Learn to balance family, work and caregiving, plus much more. There are limited free tickets for caregivers. For information or to register, call 877-829-2734 or visit caregiver.com. Okeechobee Senior Services and Caregiver.com will honor Okeechobee’s leading caregiver advocates, Okeechobee Mayor Dowling Watford and Hospice of Okeechobee CEO, Gail Gerntrup with Today’s Caregiver magazine’s national award on Sept 20th at the Fearless Caregiver Conference.

Businesswomen to meet

The Okeechobee Businesswomen’s Referral Network will meet Friday, Sept. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeside Grille, 1111 S. Parrott Ave. Bring your ideas, energy and originality and share ideas with like-minded businesswomen. Please bring a small exchange gift. For information, contact Raye at 863-467-2557.

Diabetes class offered at Library

A free class on diabetes management will be offered Friday, Sept. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Okeechobee Public Library, 206 S.W. 16th St. Whether you have just been diagnosed, or have had diabetes for many years and are finding it more difficult to manage, this class is for you. For more information, call Noreen Williams, CDE at 321-615-1901.

Referral Network will meet

The Okeechobee Businesswomen’s Referral Network will meet Friday, Sept. 21, at 11:30 a.m. in the meeting room at Lakeside Grille, 1111 S. Parrott Ave. Whether an old friend or a new one, all are welcome to share ideas and expertise. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

National Public Lands Day set

Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and have fun helping us protect your Historic Okeechobee Battlefield! We will be hand pulling or clipping invasive exotic weeds and picking up trash on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. You will be provided with gloves, garbage bags, water and snacks. All volunteers will receive a free Florida State park day pass! For information, call Park Office at 863-462-5360 or Email Ashley.haymond@floridadep.gov.

Farmers Market set Sept. 22

The Okeechobee Tractor Supply, 3371 U.S. 441 S., will host a Fall Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local farmers, crafters and artisans will be onsite selling homemade and homegrown goods. For information or details about participating in the event, call 863-467-7844.

Notice of proposed tax increase

The Children’s Services Council of Okeechobee County has tentatively adopted a measure to increase its property tax levy. All concerned citizens are invited to attend a public hearing on the tax increase to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 5:01 p.m. in the Okeechobee County School Board, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303. A FINAL DECISION on the proposed tax increase and the budget will be made at this hearing.

Foundation Luncheon honors donors

Okeechobee Educational Foundation invites you to a luncheon honoring donors on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at noon at the First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall, 200 N.W. Second St. Please RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 19, to 863-462-5000 EXT 257 or email erin.moore@okee.k12.fl.us.

Register for square dancing

SEBRING — A new square dance club, Live Lively Square Dance, is being organized in Highlands County. Ages nine to 90 are invited to attend. Square dance lessons will be offered. Register your name and email address with Mike at MIKE@MIKE-GORMLEY.COM to be put on the notification list when more information is available.

Hospice hosts yard sales

Hospice of Okeechobee, 317 S.E. Third Ave., will host a yard sale on Wednesday, Sept. 19, Wednesday, Sept. 26. The sale is from 8 a.m. to noon.

Ladies conference set: True Woman 2018

Open Hands Health Center is pleased to offer a free livestream of True Woman 2018. This ladies conference is led by Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth and will be held at The Big Lake Baptist Association, 210 N.E. Seventh St. This conference livestream starts Sept. 27 with Session 1 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Sept. 28 Session 2 from 9 a.m. to noon, Session 3 from 2 to 5 p.m., Session 4 from 7 to 10 p.m., and Sept. 29 Session 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. Topics include: The truth about sin, sexuality, gender identity, priorities, marriage, children, circumstances, the truth about consequences, emotions, God and His word. The conference concludes discussing The True Woman movement: where do we go from here. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each session. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for each session, as seats are limited and registrants will have preference. Call 863-801-7737 to register or sign up on Facebook at Open Hands Health Centers Event Page.

Grab a buddy for lunch

Grab your best friends forever for a Brunch & Buddy at Sunshine Grove, 12517 N.E. 91st St. in Okeechobee, on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. For information, call 863-532-1778. Proceeds benefits Martha’s House Domestic Abuse Outreach. Dressy-casual brunch attire. Tickets start at a donation of $35 (includes brunch buffet and two mimosas.

Celebrate pet adoptions

The Trail of Hope Animal Rescue, 1201 U.S. 98 N. in Okeechobee (just north of the Livestock Market), invites the public to an open house to celebrate one year of adoptions with them on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call 863-357-1104.

Gospel concert scheduled

The southern gospel trio Midnight Cry will be in concert on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Okeechobee Church of The Nazarene, 425 S.W. 28th St. in Okeechobee. For information, call 863-763-3519 or 863-763-7113.

CFRPC set for Oct. 10

The Central Florida Regional Planning Council (CFRPC) will NOT hold a meeting in September. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 10, in Okeechobee at the Okeechobee County Courthouse, Commission Chambers, 304 N.W. Second St. in Okeechobee at 9:30 a.m.

Main Street hosts Oktoberfest

Okeechobee Main Street will host the Oktoberfest City Walk on Oct. 13, with craft beer and music from 4 to 8 p.m. on Park Street in downtown Okeechobee. Gather with friends and enjoy craft beer and music at the businesses on Park Street.

Car Seat Safety Check set

The Okeechobee County Fire Rescue will hold a Car Seat Safety Check on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Okeechobee County Fire Rescue, 501 N.W. Sixth St. in Okeechobee. Nationally certified child safety technicians will be on staff and can help you with the correct car seat: selection, direction, location, installation, and proper fit.

Falls Prevention Lecture set

Raulerson Hospital, 1796 U.S. 441 N in Okeechobee, invites the community to a Falls Prevention Lecture on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. in the cafeteria. A continental breakfast will be served. No RSVP is necessary.

Heart Health Lecture set

Raulerson Hospital, 1796 U.S. 441 N. in Okeechobee, invites the community to a Heart Health Lecture on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. in the cafeteria. A continental breakfast will be served. No RSVP is necessary.

KOA host BeatleBeat

The KOA will host a BeatleBeat, tribute to the Beatles, on Sunday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at the Okeechobee KOA Resort Convention, 4276 U.S. 441 in Okeechobee. BeatleBeat features four talented musicians that re-create the look, style and sound of the most famous rock and roll band in the world – The Beatles – that takes you on a musical and visual trip back to the 60s. Each classic hit song is performed with vintage instruments that faithfully capture the sound that changed popular music forever. BeatleBeat is comprised of world class musicians who are veterans of the Cast of Beatlemania, Legends in Concert and Disney’s British Invasion band at EPCOT.

Children’s Mental Health System of Care hosts ‘Family Nights’

The Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will present monthly Family Nights at IRSC until April 23, 2019.

Bring the kids and join in the fun at the Williamson Education Center at Indian River State College for evenings that include dinner, fun and great information from experts on children’s mental health, education, safety and more.

The events will be held on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Topics will include:

• Sept. 25: Anxiety, depressions and suicide awareness;

• Oct. 23: IEPs and 504 Plans — knowing your child’s educational rights;

• Nov. 27: Introduction to the Children’s Mental Health System of Care and Wraparound Case Management;

• Jan. 22: Social media — avoiding the danger online;

• Feb. 26: Health literacy — what you need to know;

• March 26: Children’s Behavioral Health Fair — Learn about services available to children in our community;

• April 23: How to advocate for your child and yourself.

For more information, contact Jane Kaufman at 863-462-5125, ext. 135 or email jane.kaufman@okee.k12.fl.us.

Skate Park is open again

The Parks & Recreation Department is proud to announce the re-opening of the Okeechobee Skate Park at Kiwanis Park located at 350 N.W. Sixth Avenue. The Skate Park had been closed for several months in anticipation of installing new skate-lite wood surfaces on all of the ramps and some structural repairs to several modular frames. The Skate Park is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.

Blood Roundup volunteers needed

Looking for a place to volunteer? Check out the Okeechobee Blood Roundup. The 13th annual Blood Roundup will be held Nov. 17 and 18. Find out how you can help save lives while having a lot of fun and satisfaction. For more information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Fire/Rescue offers free blood pressure checks

Starting May 1, 2018, Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue ill offer free blood pressure checks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at:

• Fire Station #1, 504 N.W. Sixth Street,

• Fire Station #2, 3511 S.E. 38th Ave., and,

• Fire Station #4, 1199 N.E. 168th St.

Please understand that if you stop by a station and there is no staff there, they are out on an emergency call. Please stop back later.

Vietnam Veterans will meet

Vietnam Era Military Service Personnel are invited to Gladys’ Restaurant, 511 S.W. Park St., every Wednesday about 7 a.m. No membership required. For information, contact Chapter President Dan Hunt at 863-447-3662.

Tai Chi at the Senior Center

Beginning July 9, 2018 Okeechobee Senior Services will again be offering Tai Chi classes on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 9:30 – 10:30 at the Lottie Raulerson Senior Center. Tai Chi offers many potential benefits to seniors such as relieving the physical effects of stress, reducing bone loss in menopausal women, improving lower body and leg strength, reducing arthritis pain and reducing blood pressure. Tai Chi is also known to increase energy by releasing endorphins, increase mental capacity and concentration, improve balance and stability by strengthening the ankles and the knees, and promote faster recovery from strokes and heart attacks. This is a great opportunity to do something good for your mind, body and soul, and who knows, you may make some new friends along the way. These classes are offered to beginners and the experienced at no cost. The Lottie Raulerson Senior Center is located at 1690 NW 9th Avenue, just south of the IRSC campus. For further information, please call Senior Services at 863-462-5180.

